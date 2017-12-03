Butthole Surfers Kick Off Reissue Campaign With First Release (Week in Review)

Guitarist Paul Leary had this to say, "Sometime in 1986, the band decided that we were tired of living on the road, that it was time to find a home. We were in San Francisco at the time, and chose our new home town by throwing a dart at a map. "The dart landed on Athens, Georgia, so off to Georgia we went. We soon realized that we couldn't actually afford to rent a house in Athens, but were able to find a 2-bedroom rental house in tiny nearby Winterville. We used our meager savings to purchase an old Ampex 8-track tape machine, two microphones, and recorded what would become our third full-length LP 'Locust Abortion Technician'". The release is part of the band's 30th anniversary celebration and kicks off kicking off a series of remastered releases throughout the next year, as well as their first new music in 15 years that they will be releasing in 2018. Get your copy - here. advertisement

