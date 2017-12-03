Celebrity Art Guitars Being Auctioned for Pediatric Cancer Research

Musicians and other celebrities have put their personal touches on a series of one-of-a-kind painted Gibson guitars designed and painted by local artists. Those guitars are now up for auction.

Among the heavyweights involved with the project are Selena Gomez, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O'Brien, Brett Eldredge, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, the All American Rejects, the Revivalists, Shawn Hook, Grace VanderWaal and Jake Paul, to name a few. Some non-entertainers who have contributed to the project include New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski, Los Angeles Laker Julius Randle and professional boxer Andre Ward. - here.