Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

'Count on Country' Dedicated to Las Vegas Victims Streaming Online (Week in Review)

.
'Count on Country' Dedicated to Las Vegas Victims Streaming Online was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Did you Count on Country with us on Giving Tuesday? On November 28, we broadcasted a nation-wide and commercial-free special dedicated to raising awareness and aid for the Las Vegas Victims' Fund.

The Mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman, heroic first responders, and performers from the Route 91 Harvest Festival, joined us and our hosts, Big & Rich, to #CountonCountry. Throughout the program, your favorite country stars continued to help heal all of us affected by the tragedy.

Count on Country featured exclusive interviews with Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Chris Janson, Brothers Osborne, and many more of your favorite country stars. They all discussed how music plays a significant role when bringing communities together, and they share the many tales of heroism that took place after the life-altering event in Las Vegas. Listen to the broadcast anytime, on demand, - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Garth Brooks Music, DVDs, Books and more

Garth Brooks T-shirts and Posters

More Garth Brooks News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


'Count on Country' Dedicated to Las Vegas Victims Streaming Online

Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy

Anderson East Offended By Garth Brooks' CMAs Lip-Sync

Garth Brooks Admits To Lip-Synced CMA Performance

Garth Brooks Donates Play Area To Children's Hospital

Garth Brooks Dedicates Emotional Performance to Las Vegas Victims

Garth Brooks Five Part Retrospective 'Anthology' Announced

Garth Brooks Treats Wife Trisha Yearwood To Bruno Mars Show for Birthday

Garth Brooks To Reportedly Headline Stagecoach Festival

Luke Combs Covers Garth Brooks' 'Callin' Baton Rouge'


More Stories for Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles Add Dates To North American Tour- Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary- Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final Children Of The Grave Performance- more

Recap: Radiohead Planning To Follow Axl Rose's Example- Rob Zombie Narrated Charles Manson Documentary Premiere Set- Blink-182 Rock Living Room For Birthday Party- more

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Update On Cancer Status- New TV Special To Remember Tom Petty, Chuck Berry, Glen Campbell- Radiohead Address Inquest Into Drum Tech's Death- more

Page Too:
Kelly Clarkson's Home Was Burglarized- DMX Takes Guilty Plea To $1.7 Million In Tax Evasion- Louis Tomlinson Streams New Single- Ed Sheeran And Beyonce Duet- more

Page Too Rewind: Meek Mill 'Fall Thru' Video A Love Story- A Tribe Called Quest's Q-Tip Enraged Over Grammy Snub- Jay-Z Says '4:44' and Beyonce's 'Lemonade' Began As Joint Album- more

Russell Simmons Resigns Following Sexual Assault Allegations- Selena Gomez Talks Justin Bieber and the Weeknd Relationships- Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Goes Streaming- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final Children Of The Grave Performance

Neil Young Launches Massive Online Archive

The Script Release 'Arms Open' Video For Foster Youth

Joan Jett Documentary Premiere Announced

Queen Stream The American Dream Documentary Clip

A Foreign Affair Release 'Passing Through' Video

Rave On: The Buddy Holly Story Goes Digital

Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary

New Found Glory Release '20 Years From Now' Video

U2 and Saoirse Ronan Plan A Very Irish 'Saturday Night Live'

Eagles Add New Dates To North American Tour

Tommy Emmanuel Releases Looking Forward To The Past Video

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Update On Cancer Status

New TV Special To Remember Tom Petty, Chuck Berry, Glen Campbell

Radiohead Address Inquest Into Drum Tech's Death

Original Dixie Dregs Lineup Announce First Tour In 40 Years

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kelly Clarkson's Home Was Burglarized

Demi Lovato Gets Married In 'Tell Me You Love Me' Video

Cardi B and Juicy J Team For Raunchy Track 'Kamasutra'

Kanye West Makes Rare Appearance At Chrissy Teigen's Birthday Bash

Gwen Stefani Talks Blake Shelton Christmas Duets

Camila Cabello Strips Down For 'Havana' Performance

Flo Rida Releases 'Hola' Music Video Featuring Maluma

DMX Takes Guilty Plea To $1.7 Million In Tax Evasion

Louis Tomlinson Streams New Solo Single 'Miss You'

Ed Sheeran And Beyonce Deliver Their 'Perfect' Duet

Blake Shelton Posts Message To Students After Fatal Car Crash

Vic Mensa Featured In Premiere Episode Of Christian Scott's Refined Players

Beastie Boys Star Supports Women Accusing Father Of Sexual Misconduct

Russell Simmons Resigns Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Selena Gomez Talks Justin Bieber and the Weeknd Relationships

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Added To Streaming Services

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.