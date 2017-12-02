|
Glee's Darren Criss Releases 'I Don't Mind' Video and Announces EP (Week in Review)
.
Glee's Darren Criss Releases 'I Don't Mind' Video and Announces EP was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: Former Glee star and singer-songwriter Darren Criss has released a new music video for his track "I Don't Mind" which comes off his forthcoming EP entitled 'Homework,' which is set to be released on December 15th. Criss had the following to say his first new solo project in over seven years, "It's a new EP called Homework. I liked the name for a couple of reasons. For starters, I made it mostly at home. Whether writing or recording it at my own place or at friends', it's about as homegrown as you can get. "It was produced mostly with real live instruments, getting back to what really started my life as a songwriter in the first place- guitars & pianos and words & music. The main idea behind this was to embrace me just being me as much as possible in the hopes of it reaching you in some kind of positive way. "Secondly, homework always took me way too long to do. It's true what they say- an artist's work is never done. It never feels 'done' until it's out there for someone else to experience. "And so here I am, 'finishing' it by releasing it into the world, and encouraging it to live its own life with you. You who have waited very patiently and supported me tirelessly through the years- my family & friends from school growing up in San Francisco, my friends from college in Ann Arbor, the fans that kicked off my career and the new ones that are interested into diving a little deeper into my backstory. This one's for you. So here, I did some homework." Watch the video - here.
