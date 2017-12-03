Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Gregg Allman's Final Album Earns Legend Two Grammy Nominations (Week in Review)

.
Gregg Allman's Final Album Earns Legend Two Grammy Nominations was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Gregg Allman's final studio album, "Southern Blood", has been nominated for two Grammy Awards. Released in September - just four months after the singer passed away from complications of liver cancer at the age of 69 - the project is a finalist for "Best Americana Album" while the lead single, "My Only True Friend", will compete for "Best American Roots Song" at the 60th annual event, set for January 28 in New York and broadcast live by the CBS television network.

In the "Best Americana Album" category, "Southern Blood" is nominated alongside records by Brent Cobb, Iron & Wine, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, and The Mavericks, while "My Only True Friend" by Allman and Scott Sharrard goes head-to-head as a songwriter's honor against tracks performed by David Rawlings, The Mavericks, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, and Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White.

Produced by Don Was, "Southern Blood" presents a collection of songs written by Allman's friends and favourite artists, including Jackson Browne, Willie Dixon, Jerry Garcia & Robert Hunter, Lowell George and Spooner Oldham & Dan Penn.

"As his producer, I was dedicated to helping Gregg crystallize his vision for the record and to help make sure that this vision made it to the tape," says Was. "He was a musical hero of mine and, in later years, had become a good friend. The gravitas of this particular situation was not lost on me.

"Gregg was a sweet, humble man with a good heart and good intentions and it was a great honor to help him put his musical affairs in order and say a proper farewell." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

