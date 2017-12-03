In the "Best Americana Album" category, "Southern Blood" is nominated alongside records by Brent Cobb, Iron & Wine, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, and The Mavericks, while "My Only True Friend" by Allman and Scott Sharrard goes head-to-head as a songwriter's honor against tracks performed by David Rawlings, The Mavericks, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, and Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White.

Produced by Don Was, "Southern Blood" presents a collection of songs written by Allman's friends and favourite artists, including Jackson Browne, Willie Dixon, Jerry Garcia & Robert Hunter, Lowell George and Spooner Oldham & Dan Penn.

"As his producer, I was dedicated to helping Gregg crystallize his vision for the record and to help make sure that this vision made it to the tape," says Was. "He was a musical hero of mine and, in later years, had become a good friend. The gravitas of this particular situation was not lost on me.

"Gregg was a sweet, humble man with a good heart and good intentions and it was a great honor to help him put his musical affairs in order and say a proper farewell." Read more - here.