The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program's review board met today(Nov. 29) to consider 14 state properties for nomination to the list of the nation's historic places, including the Cash home (via NY Daily News).



Cash's childhood residence was built in 1934 in northeastern Arkansas city of Dyess, just 30 miles northwest of Memphis, Tenn. The home and 40 acres of adjacent farmland was given to the Cash family as part of a federal government economic recovery program during the Great Depression.

"They go through a rigorous internal determination of eligibility before going to the (Arkansas) board, so if a nomination makes it through both of those processes, it's definitely a property that should be listed," explained Preservation Program spokesman Mark Christ.

"The house retains much of its original 1930s vernacular/Colonial Revival design," the nomination form says. "The property retains the feeling of a farmhouse from the 1930s-era Dyess Colony." Read more - here.