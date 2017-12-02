Khalid Announces The North American Roxy Tour

The tour opens at New York's Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 27, although it doesn't resume until May 1 in Portland, OR. The tour wraps up June 7 in Raleigh, NC.

Khalid is set to embark on The Roxy Tour, inspired by the singer's recently adopted Pitbull mix, Roxy, who he rescued from a Los Angeles-based animal shelter.

Khalid is passionate about using his platform to support animal rights and finding safe, humane environments for animals to live. A $1 donation from every ticket sold on The Roxy Tour will be given to local animal shelters in each tour stop. See the dates - here.