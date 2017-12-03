Mastodon React To Their Two Grammy Award Nominations

"We are honored to be nominated for 2 #GRAMMYs this year!," says the band. "Our album 'Emperor of Sand' has been nominated for Best Rock Album and our song 'Sultan's Curse' has been nominated for Best Metal Performance. Thanks to our fans for all of the amazing support since the album was released earlier this year!"

"Emperor Of Sand" will compete for "Best Rock Album" alongside records by Metallica, Nothing More, Queens Of The Stone Age and The War On Drugs.

In the "Best Metal Performance" category, "Sultan's Curse" is joined by tracks from fellow nominees August Burns Red, Body Count, Code Orange and Meshuggah. Read more - here.