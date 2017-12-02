Meek Mill Lawyer Shares Good News Over Court Order

However, the appeals court has ordered controversial Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley to rule on the bail petition Mill's lawyers filed two weeks ago -- and explain her reasons "without further delay."

"This is good news," Mill's lawyer, Peter Goldberger, told Philly.com. The Superior Court's ruling came quickly, and was handed down within hours of Mill's motion for an emergency bail order, which complained that Brinkley has not responded to any of Mill's post-sentencing appeals.

"As of this filing, more than 10 days after submission [Brinkley] has taken no action -- not even to schedule a hearing -- on any petitioner's motions, and in particular not on the bail motion," read the emergency petition. Read more - here.