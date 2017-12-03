Rolling Stones Earn Grammy Nom For Return To Their Roots

Recorded over three days in December 2015 at British Grove Studios in West London, the band's first studio album in over a decade features a pair of guest appearances by Eric Clapton and updated versions of tunes originally recorded by blues legends Willie Dixon, Howlin' Wolf, Little Walter and Magic Sam, among others.

The group played live in the studio without overdubs and were joined on two tunes by Clapton, who happened to be in the next studio making his own record. "Blue & Lonesome" debuted at No. 1 in both the UK and Australia while snagging a No. 4 entry on the US Billboard 200.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, January 28 via the CBS Television Network. Read more - here.