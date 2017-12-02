The guest star packed concert film, "Red Til I'm Dead: Sammy Hagar's Rock-N-Roll Birthday Party," is heading to cinemas across the U.S. next Tuesday night December 5, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. (local time).

The footage was captured during the Red Rocker's multi-night birthday bash and features performances from Toby Keith, Chad Kroeger (Nickelback), Darryl McDaniels (Run DMC), Eddie Money, Vinnie Paul (Pantera), Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains), Bob Weir, The Circle's Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson and more.

Tickets for the special showing are available at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. See the complete list of movie theater locations - here.