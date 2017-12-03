Sara Bareilles To Join Jason Mraz On Broadway For 'Waitress'

Those last two weeks will overlap with Bareilles' return to Waitress in the role of Jenna, resulting in the two pop stars leading the cast Jan. 16 through Jan. 28 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York.

The pair's shared history with Waitress dates back to originating the voices for their respective characters for What's Inside: Songs from Waitress prior to the show's opening. Bareilles wrote the original songs and music for the production.