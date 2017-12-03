The Killers Jam New Order Classic With Bernard Sumner

The band played the song during its encore and Sumner's distinctive vocals solidified The Killers' already-authentic post-new wave vibe. It wasn't the first time the artists joined forces. Sumner has performed with The Killers on multiple occasions, including at a show in Manchester in February 2013, reports NME.

The Killers are touring to support their fifth studio album, Wonderful Wonderful, which was released in September. Watch fan-shot footage of The Killers performing "Bizarre Love Triangle" with Sumner - here.