U2 To Rock Saturday Night Live and Add 2018 Tour Dates

Actress Saoirse Ronan of Lady Bird will host SNL. The show will air at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. In other news, the year is winding down, and Bono, Les Paul Spirit award winner The Edge and the gents of U2 are already gearing up for a busy 2018.

Following the success of the band's eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour this year, U2 have added a batch of new tour dates to their 2018 North American leg of the tour. The new dates, which are mainly where the band already had scheduled shows, include May 12 in Las Vegas, May 23 in Chicago, June 6 in Montreal, June 14 in Philadelphia, June 18 in Washington, D.C., June 22 in Boston and June 26 in New York City. See the dates - here.