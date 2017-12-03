Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Beyonce's Pregnancy Photo Was Biggest Instagram Post of 2017 (Week in Review)

.
Beyonce's Pregnancy Photo Was Biggest Instagram Post of 2017 was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Selena Gomez may be the queen of Instagram (130 million followers and counting) but Beyonce earned her own Insta-superlative in 2017. Her pregnancy announcement photo (when she revealed that she and JAY-Z were expecting twins) is the most-liked image of the year.

11.18 million fans hit the heart button when Bey debuted her pregnancy news in a stunning, heavily art-directed shot (via The Verge). Later in 2017, Bey shared a similar photo with newborns Sir and Rumi, who were one month old at the time. That photo came in fourth place in 2017's most-liked photos, with 10.27 million likes.

Major personal news dominated the year-end list: In second place, Christiano Ronaldo's announcement about the birth of his baby daughter earned 11.02 million likes. Placing third was Selena Gomez' hospital bed photo following her kidney transplant surgery; that photo received 10.31 million likes. See Bey's big posts - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

