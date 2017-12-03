"I seem to be alright for the moment," said Iommi. "It's still in remission. I continue to have my regular checkup every six weeks, and it's a bit easier for me now that I'm not touring.

"The doctors were concerned about all the flying I was doing, because it isn't good for the blood. But I'm on top of it, and I'm eating the right things…although sometimes I still eat the wrong things." Read more - here.