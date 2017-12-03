Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

David Bowie Song Stories Event Announced (Week in Review)

.
David Bowie Song Stories Event Announced was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Gibson) David Bowie will be remembered at a special event set for December 5 in New York. "Song Stories: Bowie" is being billed as an intimate evening honoring the singer's work and legacy, as told through the powerful stories of artists and fans.

Guests set to appear at the special event include Bowie photographer Mick Rock, Motley Crue co-founder Nikki Sixx, , Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh, and MTV personality Meredith Graves.

According to a press release, the featured guests will "share powerful, personal memories of Bowie and the accompanying songs that perfectly soundtrack the memory."

The free event - which will take place at the Sonos Store in New York - marks the continuation of a series that kicked off in London mid November. Sixx was among the many musicians who paid tribute to Bowie in the wake of the beloved artist's death in January 2016.

"Bowie not only inspired me as a songwriter but inspired me to add layers to my creativity as an artist," said Sixx. "People are meant to evolve. It's a natural part of life, but so many artists become stagnant. Bowie showed us that it's not only important to evolve as artists but mandatory. Funny thing is what David was doing all along was teaching us to expect more from ourselves and never settle for less that extraordinary. Proving all along he was the teacher and we were all just his students. He taught us well. Bowie was my hero and always will be." Read more - here.

