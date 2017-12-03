Original Dixie Dregs Lineup Announce First Tour In 40 Years

The band have announced the initial 25 dates for their Dawn Of The Dregs Tour, which will reunite the original lineup of Steve Morse (guitar), Andy West (bass), Allen Sloan (violin), Steve Davidowski (keyboards) and Rod Morgenstein (drums) for the first time in four decades.

The announced dates kick off on February 28th in 28 Clearwater, FL at Capitol Theatre and run until April 25th in 25 Dallas, TX at the House of Blues, with additional shows still to be announced.

Andy West shared his excitement over the upcoming trek, "This tour is the result of the overwhelming requests we've received from a loyal audience of diehard Dregheads, and new fans who have never seen us perform live, but discovered the band for the first time through Steve's membership in Deep Purple, or Rod as the drummer for Winger... We can't wait to play for them all." See the dates - here.