Passion Pit Announces U.S. Winter Tour

The trek is scheduled to kick off on January 10th in Washington D.C - 9:30 Club and will be wrapping up on Feburary 3rd on the other coast in Los Angeles, CA at the Belasco Theater.

Founder/songwriter/producer Michael Angelakos will be joined in the Passion Pit live band by Chris Hartz, Aaron Harrison Folb and Giuliano Pizzulo. See the dates - here.