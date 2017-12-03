The show sent over the following details as they celebrate the birth place of perhaps the two single most recognized Rock anthems in history. "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions" are the opening cuts to Queen's sixth studio album and instantly became fan favorites as well as centerpiece songs played at most stadium sporting events throughout the past 40 years. Brian May recalls to In The Studio producer and host Redbeard how Queen's singer Freddie Mercury envisioned those songs to be and why that spirit continues today.

Brian May, "He (Freddie) could already see how it would be, if we played it in a concert and everyone had their hands in the air and we sang "We Are The Champions". And I could see that's what its about. Years later we talked about it and he said to me, 'Rock'n'Roll is the only place where everybody has a feeling of like being on a team, but you're not fighting anybody.' It's like if you're at a game you have two sides who are singing their songs and feeling very much part of a team, but they all want to kill the other side. The difference at a rock concert is, everybody's in the same team." Stream the episode - here.