Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Queen's Brian May In The Studio For News Of The World Anniversary (Week in Review)

.
Queen's Brian May In The Studio For News Of The World Anniversary was a Top 10 story on Thursday: The 40th anniversary of Queen's classic 1977 album "News Of The World" is celebrated in the latest episode of the syndicated radio show
In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

The show sent over the following details as they celebrate the birth place of perhaps the two single most recognized Rock anthems in history. "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions" are the opening cuts to Queen's sixth studio album and instantly became fan favorites as well as centerpiece songs played at most stadium sporting events throughout the past 40 years. Brian May recalls to In The Studio producer and host Redbeard how Queen's singer Freddie Mercury envisioned those songs to be and why that spirit continues today.

Brian May, "He (Freddie) could already see how it would be, if we played it in a concert and everyone had their hands in the air and we sang "We Are The Champions". And I could see that's what its about. Years later we talked about it and he said to me, 'Rock'n'Roll is the only place where everybody has a feeling of like being on a team, but you're not fighting anybody.' It's like if you're at a game you have two sides who are singing their songs and feeling very much part of a team, but they all want to kill the other side. The difference at a rock concert is, everybody's in the same team." Stream the episode - here.

advertisement

Queen Music, DVDs, Books and more

Queen T-shirts and Posters

More Queen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Queen Stream The American Dream Documentary Clip

Queen's Brian May In The Studio For News Of The World Anniversary

Queen, Rush and Doors Lead Record Store Day Offerings

Queen's Brian May Slams Photographer Over Instagram Drama

Queen Shares News Of The World Anniversary Edition Promo Video

Metallica Play Queen Classic In Manchester

Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Version of 'All Dead, All Dead'

Queens of the Stone Age Announce North American Tour

New Photo Of Rami Malek As Queen's Freddie Mercury Goes Online

Queens Of The Stone Age Mash Up Foo Fighters' Hit At Cal Jam


More Stories for Queen

Queen Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles Add Dates To North American Tour- Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary- Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final Children Of The Grave Performance- more

Recap: Radiohead Planning To Follow Axl Rose's Example- Rob Zombie Narrated Charles Manson Documentary Premiere Set- Blink-182 Rock Living Room For Birthday Party- more

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Update On Cancer Status- New TV Special To Remember Tom Petty, Chuck Berry, Glen Campbell- Radiohead Address Inquest Into Drum Tech's Death- more

Page Too:
Kelly Clarkson's Home Was Burglarized- DMX Takes Guilty Plea To $1.7 Million In Tax Evasion- Louis Tomlinson Streams New Single- Ed Sheeran And Beyonce Duet- more

Page Too Rewind: Meek Mill 'Fall Thru' Video A Love Story- A Tribe Called Quest's Q-Tip Enraged Over Grammy Snub- Jay-Z Says '4:44' and Beyonce's 'Lemonade' Began As Joint Album- more

Russell Simmons Resigns Following Sexual Assault Allegations- Selena Gomez Talks Justin Bieber and the Weeknd Relationships- Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Goes Streaming- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final Children Of The Grave Performance

Neil Young Launches Massive Online Archive

The Script Release 'Arms Open' Video For Foster Youth

Joan Jett Documentary Premiere Announced

Queen Stream The American Dream Documentary Clip

A Foreign Affair Release 'Passing Through' Video

Rave On: The Buddy Holly Story Goes Digital

Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary

New Found Glory Release '20 Years From Now' Video

U2 and Saoirse Ronan Plan A Very Irish 'Saturday Night Live'

Eagles Add New Dates To North American Tour

Tommy Emmanuel Releases Looking Forward To The Past Video

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Update On Cancer Status

New TV Special To Remember Tom Petty, Chuck Berry, Glen Campbell

Radiohead Address Inquest Into Drum Tech's Death

Original Dixie Dregs Lineup Announce First Tour In 40 Years

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kelly Clarkson's Home Was Burglarized

Demi Lovato Gets Married In 'Tell Me You Love Me' Video

Cardi B and Juicy J Team For Raunchy Track 'Kamasutra'

Kanye West Makes Rare Appearance At Chrissy Teigen's Birthday Bash

Gwen Stefani Talks Blake Shelton Christmas Duets

Camila Cabello Strips Down For 'Havana' Performance

Flo Rida Releases 'Hola' Music Video Featuring Maluma

DMX Takes Guilty Plea To $1.7 Million In Tax Evasion

Louis Tomlinson Streams New Solo Single 'Miss You'

Ed Sheeran And Beyonce Deliver Their 'Perfect' Duet

Blake Shelton Posts Message To Students After Fatal Car Crash

Vic Mensa Featured In Premiere Episode Of Christian Scott's Refined Players

Beastie Boys Star Supports Women Accusing Father Of Sexual Misconduct

Russell Simmons Resigns Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Selena Gomez Talks Justin Bieber and the Weeknd Relationships

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Added To Streaming Services

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.