'Stranger Things' Star Dances to Rock and Roll Favorites

Hopper's dance moves were so good that an entire Twitter account, @hopperdancingto, has sprung up setting Hopper's instantly iconic dance to a series of favorites from the Killers, Blink-182, and Panic! at the Disco.

Toto's "Africa," The Clash's "Should I Stay or Should I Go." and even Rick Astley's infamous "Never Gonna Give You Up" also get a spin. Check out some of the best videos - here.