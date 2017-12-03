Swift initially withheld the album from streaming services when it was released on Nov. 10. The move paid off, Reputation sold 1.2 million copies its first week alone. It was the largest sales week in the United States since Adele's 25 moved over 3 million units back in 2015.

Presumably, you'll be able to stream Taylor's new album as much as you like below, after midnight, of course. Read more - here.