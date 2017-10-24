Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi Tease New Collaboration

First, Lovato shared a photo, in which she's in full makeup and costume. She captioned the shot "Music Video Shoot," to which Fonsi commented, "What happened, Demi?"

Shortly after, the "Despacito" singer posted a photograph from the set writing, "It's a wrap," with a video camera emoji and Lovato responded, "Hello Fonsi."

When the collboartive track and video will be released remains to be seen. Check out both posts here.