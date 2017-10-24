|
Guns N' Roses Release New Reunion Tour Video
.
(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are streaming a new video recap of their summer run of North American stadiums that was part of their ongoing Not In This Lifetime reunion tour. The trek - which opened in St. Louis, MO on July 27 - saw the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan perform 15 dates before more than 535,000 fans to earn revenue of $53 million. The group snagged their highest box office take at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on July 30, where they raked in $5.5 million from 48,740 sold seats. According to a mid-year report by Pollstar, Guns N' Roses had the highest-grossing worldwide tour in 2017, with an industry-leading $151.5 million gross from January 1 to June 30. A 19-date summer European leg of the "Not In This Lifetime" tour recently added $112 million in ticket revenue to expand the total take from the extended global trek to more than $300 million in 2017 and over $400 million since its launch in April 2016. Guns N' Roses are currently playing shows on a fall North American leg that will wrap up at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA on November 29. Watch the video and see the upcoming dates here.
The trek - which opened in St. Louis, MO on July 27 - saw the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan perform 15 dates before more than 535,000 fans to earn revenue of $53 million.
The group snagged their highest box office take at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on July 30, where they raked in $5.5 million from 48,740 sold seats.
According to a mid-year report by Pollstar, Guns N' Roses had the highest-grossing worldwide tour in 2017, with an industry-leading $151.5 million gross from January 1 to June 30.
A 19-date summer European leg of the "Not In This Lifetime" tour recently added $112 million in ticket revenue to expand the total take from the extended global trek to more than $300 million in 2017 and over $400 million since its launch in April 2016.
Guns N' Roses are currently playing shows on a fall North American leg that will wrap up at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA on November 29. Watch the video and see the upcoming dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Guns N' Roses Release New Reunion Tour Video
• Foo Fighters Announce North American Tour
• Judas Priest Announce New Album and American Tour
• Marilyn Manson Reacts To Death Of Daisy Berkowitz
• Singled Out: Eli Cook's Troublemaker
• Vimic Streaming New Song Featuring Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
• Sons Of Apollo Supergroup Release 'Lost In Oblivion' Video
• Roy Orbison In Dreams The Hologram Tour Announced
• The Mission Making Untraditional Live Album
• Idles Frontman Honoring Late Mother By Included Ashes On Vinyl
• L.A. Guns Release 'The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain' Video
• Satyricon Release 'To Your Brethren In The Dark' Video
• The Used Share New Song 'Rise Up Lights' with Lyric Video
• Foo Fighters Postpone Shows Due To Family Emergency
• Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals He Has Lyme Disease
• Taylor Swift Previews ''Ready For It' Video With Nude Suit and More
• Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi Tease New Collaboration
• Lady Gaga Performs For Five Former Presidents At Relief Event
• Alan Jackson Returns With New Song 'The Older I Get'
• Singled Out: Frozen Nation's Dark Belgian Disco
• Darius Rucker Releases 'For the First Time' Music Video
• Maren Morris Lands A New Major Gig Outside Of Music
• Kesha Dedicated 'We Can Survive' Performance To Fan's Mother
• Marshmello and Khalid Release 'Silence' Video
• Granger Smith Streams 'When The Good Guys Win'
• DJ Khaled's Son Given Extravagant 1st Birthday Party
• Justin Timberlake Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Jessica Biel
• 'Veep' Stars Lip Sync Katy Perry Hit For Julia Louis-Dreyfus
• Justin Timberlake To Play Super Bowl LII Halftime Show
• Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.