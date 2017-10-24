|
Idles Frontman Honoring Late Mother By Included Ashes On Vinyl
.
Idles frontman Joe Talbot will be paying special tribute to his late mother by including her ashes pressed on to vinyl for a special limited edition run of their latest album "Brutalism". The group will be releasing the limited edition (just 100 copies) on October 30th and it will include a photo of Talbot's mother on the cover. He explained the move (Via TeamRock), "Our music has saved us in many ways. My old dear didn't have the luxury of finding something that could save her. "I've had her ashes pressed into 100 vinyl to symbolise just how important she was to this album, to this band and of course to me and my drive to exist in the most loving and honest me. "We strive to make music that invigorates people to express themselves freely without prejudice or mockery. Now you can see that we've put everything into our art so that maybe you can too. Don't go gentle. All is love." Watch a video that goes into the process behind the vinyl pressings here.
