L.A. Guns Release 'The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain' Video
10-24-2017
.
L.A. Guns

L.A. Guns, featuring classic era singer Phil Lewis and guitarist Tracii Guns, have released a comic book-inspired lyric video that tackles a series issue for their song "The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain."

The song comes from their recently released comeback album "The Missing Piece". Lewis had the following to say about the new clip, "I am incredibly proud of the video for The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain. Director Wayne Joyner and animator Bill Bronson created a dark, powerful, and moving visual of one woman's fight against abuse - a topic that unfortunately continues to be a reality."

Guns added, "It had to portray the strength of a woman scorned in the darkest possible way because the reality of abuse is incredibly dark and I am very pleased with imagery that Bill Bronson created to portray the horrible reality." Watch it here.

