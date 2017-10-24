|
Maren Morris Lands A New Major Gig Outside Of Music
.
(Radio.com) Maren Morris continues to blaze trails in country music, with the breakout star revealing that she's signed a major modeling deal with the renowned Wilhelmina agency. "This is one of the most exciting things for me personally just because I've always loved fashion and I've loved pushing the envelope and I just feel like taking it the next level with Wilhelmina," she told People. "For me to be their first country music signing of the agency is incredible. Bridging that fashion and country music gap is such an amazing step forward for them and our genre. And I think it will certainly bring country music and its artists into the conversation with the high-fashion world." "I think it's important to establish you don't need to look like this person to believe you're worthwhile and beautiful," Morris said of her look. "I think it's been really inspiring to see my fans and young girls and girls my age look at me as someone to model after--you doesn't need to look perfect or sound perfect." "I mean I'm five-foot-one, and I've got short brunette hair--I'm not the typical country-looking starlet," she added. "But I think that's what gravitates my fans to me and my music. I definitely have an edge to what I say in my songs and it translates visually as well to my personal style." Check out Morris' announcement post here.
"This is one of the most exciting things for me personally just because I've always loved fashion and I've loved pushing the envelope and I just feel like taking it the next level with Wilhelmina," she told People.
"For me to be their first country music signing of the agency is incredible. Bridging that fashion and country music gap is such an amazing step forward for them and our genre. And I think it will certainly bring country music and its artists into the conversation with the high-fashion world."
"I think it's important to establish you don't need to look like this person to believe you're worthwhile and beautiful," Morris said of her look. "I think it's been really inspiring to see my fans and young girls and girls my age look at me as someone to model after--you doesn't need to look perfect or sound perfect."
"I mean I'm five-foot-one, and I've got short brunette hair--I'm not the typical country-looking starlet," she added. "But I think that's what gravitates my fans to me and my music. I definitely have an edge to what I say in my songs and it translates visually as well to my personal style." Check out Morris' announcement post here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals He Has Lyme Disease
• Linkin Park Live Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert
• Celtic Frost Cofounder Martin Eric Ain Dead At 50
• Original Marilyn Manson Guitarist Daisy Berkowitz Dead At 49
• Singled Out: Sea In The Sky's Neck Romancer
• Tom Petty Fans Celebrate His Birthday With Vampire Walk
• Billy Joel Imitates Bruce Springsteen on Jimmy Kimmel
• Jason Aldean Releases Tom Petty Cover For Las Vegas Victims
• Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb
• Scorpions Announce New CD and Double LP Collection
• John Fogerty Announce Blue Moon Swamp Anniversary Reissue
• Anthrax Guitarist Scott Ian Announces New Book
• Kid Rock Releases 'Tennessee Mountain Top' Video
• Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Reunion Tour
• Eagles Stream Previously Unreleased Hotel California Recording
• Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her
• Ed Sheeran Says Substance Abuse Contributed To His Hiatus
• Liam Payne Streaming New Track 'Bedroom Floor'
• Selena Gomez Teases Her Marshmello Collaboration 'Wolves'
• Niall Horan Releases Acoustic Version Of 'Flicker' Song
• Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Stream New Duet 'Break First'
• Kelsea Ballerini Releases New Song 'Miss Me More'
• Nick Jonas Streaming Brand New Track 'Home'
• RZA's Publicist Responds to Azealia Banks' 'Drop Dead' Reamrks
• Chris Stapleton Releases Emotional New Song 'Millionaire'
• Mariah Carey Reveals New Christmas Song 'The Star'
• Young Thug And Future Release 'Super Slimey' Mixtape
• The Stars Come Out For We Can Survive Benefit Concert
• Kelly Clarkson Releases New Song 'Christmas Eve'
• Darius Rucker Talks New Album 'When Was the Last Time'
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.