Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Maren Morris Lands A New Major Gig Outside Of Music
10-24-2017
.
Maren Morris

(Radio.com) Maren Morris continues to blaze trails in country music, with the breakout star revealing that she's signed a major modeling deal with the renowned Wilhelmina agency.

"This is one of the most exciting things for me personally just because I've always loved fashion and I've loved pushing the envelope and I just feel like taking it the next level with Wilhelmina," she told People.

"For me to be their first country music signing of the agency is incredible. Bridging that fashion and country music gap is such an amazing step forward for them and our genre. And I think it will certainly bring country music and its artists into the conversation with the high-fashion world."

"I think it's important to establish you don't need to look like this person to believe you're worthwhile and beautiful," Morris said of her look. "I think it's been really inspiring to see my fans and young girls and girls my age look at me as someone to model after--you doesn't need to look perfect or sound perfect."

"I mean I'm five-foot-one, and I've got short brunette hair--I'm not the typical country-looking starlet," she added. "But I think that's what gravitates my fans to me and my music. I definitely have an edge to what I say in my songs and it translates visually as well to my personal style." Check out Morris' announcement post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Maren Morris Music, DVDs, Books and more

Maren Morris T-shirts and Posters

More Maren Morris News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Maren Morris Lands A New Major Gig Outside Of Music

Maren Morris Will Probably Cry At Her Wedding

Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting

Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting

Maren Morris Releases 'Dear Hate' in Response to Vegas Attack

Maren Morris Announces 'Renegade Revival Run' Small Club Tour

Maren Morris Shares Thank You Note From Sam Hunt

Maren Morris Shuts Down Online 'Slut Shaming'

Maren Morris Shows Off Bold New Blonde Highlights

Maren Morris Goes to Goat Yoga


More Stories for Maren Morris

Maren Morris Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Postpone Shows Due To Family Emergency- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals He Has Lyme Disease- Linkin Park Live Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert- more

Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Reunion Tour- Eagles Stream Previously Unreleased Hotel California Recording- Rush Expand A Farewell To Kings For Reissues- more

The Tragically Hip Frontman Gord Downie Dead At 53- Evanescence Blow Fans And Critics Away With Orchestra Show- Five Finger Death Punch Completely Finished New Album- more

Page Too:
Justin Timberlake To Play Super Bowl LII Halftime Show- Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her- Ed Sheeran Says Substance Abuse Contributed To His Hiatus- more

Chris Brown 'Heartbreak On A Full Moon' Album Has 45 Tracks- Taylor Swift Hosts Fans 'Reputation' Playback At Her Home- mmylou Harris And Kris Kristofferson Duet- more

Taylor Swift Releases New Single 'Gorgeous'- Katy Perry Gets Stuck On Prop At He Nashville Show- Country Stars Honor Vegas Victims At CMT's Artists of the Year Ceremony- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Postpone Shows Due To Family Emergency

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals He Has Lyme Disease

Linkin Park Live Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Celtic Frost Cofounder Martin Eric Ain Dead At 50

Original Marilyn Manson Guitarist Daisy Berkowitz Dead At 49

Singled Out: Sea In The Sky's Neck Romancer

Tom Petty Fans Celebrate His Birthday With Vampire Walk

Billy Joel Imitates Bruce Springsteen on Jimmy Kimmel

Jason Aldean Releases Tom Petty Cover For Las Vegas Victims

Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb

Scorpions Announce New CD and Double LP Collection

John Fogerty Announce Blue Moon Swamp Anniversary Reissue

Anthrax Guitarist Scott Ian Announces New Book

Kid Rock Releases 'Tennessee Mountain Top' Video

Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Reunion Tour

Eagles Stream Previously Unreleased Hotel California Recording

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Timberlake To Play Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her

Ed Sheeran Says Substance Abuse Contributed To His Hiatus

Liam Payne Streaming New Track 'Bedroom Floor'

Selena Gomez Teases Her Marshmello Collaboration 'Wolves'

Niall Horan Releases Acoustic Version Of 'Flicker' Song

Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Stream New Duet 'Break First'

Kelsea Ballerini Releases New Song 'Miss Me More'

Nick Jonas Streaming Brand New Track 'Home'

RZA's Publicist Responds to Azealia Banks' 'Drop Dead' Reamrks

Chris Stapleton Releases Emotional New Song 'Millionaire'

Mariah Carey Reveals New Christmas Song 'The Star'

Young Thug And Future Release 'Super Slimey' Mixtape

The Stars Come Out For We Can Survive Benefit Concert

Kelly Clarkson Releases New Song 'Christmas Eve'

Darius Rucker Talks New Album 'When Was the Last Time'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.