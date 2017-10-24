|
R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Details His Alleged Abuse
(Radio.com) Controversial R&B star R. Kelly has been hit with new abuse allegations by an ex-girlfriend, Kitti Jones. The new charges were revealed in a lengthy piece by Rolling Stone, with Jones detailing her two-year relationship with the singer, during which she said she endured no less than 10 instances of physical abuse, was forced to have sex with other women. She claims Kelly controlled the people she was allowed to see and withheld food if she didn't adhere to his demands. Jones recalled hitting her lowest point of the relationship: "His voice scared me, seeing that he called scared me, hearing a door open and close scared me." It got bad enough for Jones to contemplate suicide. "I just said, 'I'm gonna kill myself and it's gonna be his fault,'" she explained. "'I can either kill myself or kill him. What use am I when I walk out of here?'" When asked what she hopes people take from the explosive allegations, Jones said she just wants Kelly's accusers to be taken seriously. "I want them to not be so dismissive towards the women that are speaking out," Jones said. "We're not just rolling over out of bed and saying, 'Hmm, let me just make up a story about R. Kelly today. Let me make it sound similar to something that he's already been accused of and put my own remix to it just [because] I want some attention.' [Anyone who has spoken out] has gotten annihilated in the press [and] from fans." The same day that the story was released, R. Kelly has made a response through a representative. Read it here.
The same day that the story was released, R. Kelly has made a response through a representative. Read it here.
