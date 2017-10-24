Roy Orbison In Dreams The Hologram Tour Announced

The special 10-date tour across the UK will feature the hologram of Orbison accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, according to Classic Rock.

The trek is scheduled to launch on April 8th at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff and will include stops in Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Liverpool, London before concluding on April 20 at the BIC in Bournemouth.

President of Roy Orbison Music, Alex Orbison, had this to say, "My dad was one of the first people to combine rock and roll with orchestral sound, so to see the full meal deal of having the big orchestra with my dad is really a dream set up."

Roy Orbison In Dreams The Hologram Tour Dates:

Apr 08: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Apr 09: Birmingham Genting Arena

Apr 11: Manchester O2 Apollo

Apr 12: Edinburgh Playhouse

Apr 13: Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Apr 14: Leeds First Direct Arena

Apr 16: Nottingham Royal Centre

Apr 17: Liverpool Echo 2

Apr 18: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Apr 20: Bournemouth BIC