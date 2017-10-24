|
Sons Of Apollo Supergroup Release 'Lost In Oblivion' Video
.
Supergroup Sons Of Apollo have released a music video for the track "Lost In Oblivion". The song comes from their just released debut album "Psychotic Symphony." The band features former Dream Theater stars Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan, Jeff Scott Soto and former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal. Portnoy had this to say: "I can't believe it's finally here! The Sons Of Apollo debut album is finally out! This album has a little bit of something for everybody - classic rock, metal, prog… it's a musical feast for the ears. To prime everybody for the release, we're excited to debut the video for Lost In Oblivion. This song is full-on energy, excitement and shred! "From that crazy double bass drum pattern that took me forever to perfect, to the insane bass and guitar unisons throughout the song, to Jeff's always-hooky chorus, this song is another great example of what this band is about. "We can't wait for everybody to finally have the full album this week and we look forward to hitting the road in 2018 - playing all around the world all year long!" Watch the video here.
