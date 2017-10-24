The Mission Making Untraditional Live Album

Instead of recording a traditional concert, the band had decided to record a rehearsal session for their upcoming tour in London on November 7th that will include a live audience and they are taking input from fans to select the tracklisting, according to TeamRock.

Wayne Hussey had this to say, "The idea, mine so blame me, is that a rehearsal scenario is a controllable environment as opposed to the mayhem and unpredictability of a 'live' show.

"As musicians we will have more control over the quality of the performance and recording. Also, we won't be beholden to the set list we will probably be playing on this upcoming run of shows.

"There doesn't have to be yet another 'live' version of Wasteland or Deliverance included on this release, the emphasis being on more recent releases and live versions of rarely recorded songs previously such as Like A Child Again and Swoon, to name but two.

"Also, with this in mind, we'd be interested in hearing what you may like to hear included on this release, bearing in mind that we need to know how to play it."