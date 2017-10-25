Kelly Clarkson Wanted to Kill Herself When Skinny

"When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself," the original American Idol told Attitude magazine. "I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life…But no one cared because aesthetically you make sense. It was a very dark time for me. I thought the only way out was quitting."

Instead, Kelly says she threw herself into exercising, which created new health issues and didn't help her feel any better about herself. In the end, she knew she needed a change.

"I, like, wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put in headphones and run," she recalled. "I was at the gym all the time. There's a song on My December called 'Sober.' There's this line 'picked the weeds but kept the flowers' and I just live my life by that because you are who you surround yourself with."

"I was around some really negative people, and I got out of it because I had a lot of great people there, too," she continued. "It was a case of turning around, facing them and walking toward the light."

Clarkson took to Twitter to clarify some of the comments. Read more here.