Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Kelly Clarkson Wanted to Kill Herself When Skinny
10-25-2017
.
Kelly Clarkson

(Radio.com) Kelly Clarkson's new album Meaning of Life debuts this Friday, and the singer has come a long way since her early days in the music industry. Before she took charge of her own image, Clarkson says industry executives and handlers urged her to lose weight. And the pressure to stay thin left her on the brink of self-destruction.

"When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself," the original American Idol told Attitude magazine. "I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life…But no one cared because aesthetically you make sense. It was a very dark time for me. I thought the only way out was quitting."

Instead, Kelly says she threw herself into exercising, which created new health issues and didn't help her feel any better about herself. In the end, she knew she needed a change.

"I, like, wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put in headphones and run," she recalled. "I was at the gym all the time. There's a song on My December called 'Sober.' There's this line 'picked the weeds but kept the flowers' and I just live my life by that because you are who you surround yourself with."

"I was around some really negative people, and I got out of it because I had a lot of great people there, too," she continued. "It was a case of turning around, facing them and walking toward the light."

Clarkson took to Twitter to clarify some of the comments. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Kelly Clarkson Music, DVDs, Books and more

Kelly Clarkson T-shirts and Posters

More Kelly Clarkson News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Kelly Clarkson Wanted to Kill Herself When Skinny

Kelly Clarkson Releases New Song 'Christmas Eve'

Kelly Clarkson Releases New Song 'Christmas Eve'

Kelly Clarkson Releases New Song 'Christmas Eve'

Kelly Clarkson Streams New Track 'Meaning of Life'

Kelly Clarkson Addresses Body Image With 'Whole Lotta Woman'

Kelly Clarkson Discusses Taking Control of Her New Music

Kelly Clarkson Previews 'Meaning of Life' Album In Unusual Way

Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She Doesn't Wear Makeup

Kelly Clarkson Talks About New Songs, Video and Upcoming Album


More Stories for Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Bob Seger Recovering From Surgery Following Canceled Shows- Kid Rock Announces New Album and Tour And Makes Senate News- Corey Taylor Talks Ozzfest Meets Knotfest- more

AC/DC Producer and Brother George Young Dead At 70- Guns N' Roses Release New Reunion Tour Video- Foo Fighters Announce North American Tour- Judas Priest Album, Tour- more

Foo Fighters Postpone Shows Due To Family Emergency- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals He Has Lyme Disease- Linkin Park Live Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert- more

Page Too:
Kelly Clarkson Wanted to Kill Herself When Skinny- Niall Horan Performs Songs from 'Flicker' On Kimmel- Camila Cabello Releases 'Havana' Music Video- Sam Smith- more

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Details His Alleged Abuse- Taylor Swift Previews 'Ready For It' Video With Nude Suit and More- Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi Tease Collaboration- more

Justin Timberlake To Play Super Bowl LII Halftime Show- Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her- Ed Sheeran Says Substance Abuse Contributed To His Hiatus- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Bob Seger Recovering From Surgery Following Canceled Shows

Kid Rock Announces New Album and Tour And Makes Senate News

Corey Taylor Talks Ozzfest Meets Knotfest

New Bruce Springsteen Track In 'Thank You For Your Service'

Metallica Release Live Video For Classic Song From O2 Show

Singled Out: Heat Of Damage's The Gift

Black Country Communion's Last Song For My Resting Place Video

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Box Set Announced

Steven Tyler Returns To The Stage Following Mystery Illness

U2 Perform 'Ordinary Love' Unplugged On TV

Billy Corgan Covers Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball'

Billy Joel Becomes A Father For The Third Time

AC/DC Producer and Brother George Young Dead At 70

Guns N' Roses Release New Reunion Tour Video

Foo Fighters Announce North American Tour

Judas Priest Announce New Album and American Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kelly Clarkson Wanted to Kill Herself When Skinny

Niall Horan Performs Songs from 'Flicker' On Kimmel

Camila Cabello Releases 'Havana' Music Video

Sam Smith Blames Hip Flask Of Tequila for Oscar Blunder

Calvin Harris Premieres 'Faking It' Video Featuring Kehlani, Lil Yachty

Loretta Lynn Pays Tribute To Alan Jackson At Hall of Fame Induction

Justin Bieber's Tattoo Artist Details Massive New Ink

'Country Rising' Benefit Concert Adds 'Downtown Jam'

Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million To Nashville Children's Hospital

High School Senior Creates Rihanna Inspired Homecoming Proposal

Paul Wall Offers Free World Series Grillz To Houston Astros

Snoop Dogg Recruits Chris Brown and O.T. Genasis for '3's Company'

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Details His Alleged Abuse

Taylor Swift Previews ''Ready For It' Video With Nude Suit and More

Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi Tease New Collaboration

Lady Gaga Performs For Five Former Presidents At Relief Event

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.