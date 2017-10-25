Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Loretta Lynn Pays Tribute To Alan Jackson At Hall of Fame Induction
10-25-2017
.
Alan Jackson

(Radio.com) At an emotional Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame, Loretta Lynn, who is still recovering from a stroke, made a surprise public appearance to honor Alan Jackson and the other inductees of the 2017 class, Jerry Reed and Don Schlitz (via Billboard).

Lynn suffered the stroke on May 4, 2017 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was treated at Nashville hospital and canceled all remaining tour dates for the year. She also postponed the release of her long-awaited new album Wouldn't It Be Great until 2018.

However, she looked good at the Hall of Fame celebration and enjoyed the tribute to other country greats. With the help of George Strait, the "Coal Miner's Daughter" addressed Jackson. "Now, this is the first time I've been out of the house, Alan. You're the only thing that would've brought me here," Loretta explained as the audience laughed and cheered.

"I love you, honey and I want to say congratulations, and I am so proud of you. I'm glad that you're being… Hey, you should be here!" she added, interrupting herself. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

