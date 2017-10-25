|
Niall Horan Performs Songs from 'Flicker' On Kimmel
.
(Radio.com) Niall Horan stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (Oct. 23) where he performed several songs off his debut solo album, Flicker. The former One Direction member sang "Too Much to Ask" on the show and treated fans to a special 13-minute off-air set. The extra songs featured a medley of "This Town," "Paper Houses" and "On My Own." When Horan asked the crowd who bought his new album, the entire audience erupted in screams while some held their copies high in the air. "I see some. Lovely," he remarked. "Thank you for that, I really appreciate it. Tell your friends. Tell your uncles, your aunts, your granny. I want to make number one, to be honest." Fans cheered with enthusiasm when Horan performed his single "This Town," but the screams for "Paper Houses" were overpowering. Horan said he wanted to play it since fans really enjoyed the song live. Watch Horan on Jimmy Kimmel Live! here.
