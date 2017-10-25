Singled Out: Heat Of Damage's The Gift

The music for our newest single, "The Gift" was inspired by our desire to release a song that was heavier than material we had released before. We wanted to make a statement with a new release that we were taking on a heavier direction.

The lyrics deal with finding purpose, and casting away inhibitions or obstacles to that purpose into the past. "Let the burden fall away into the darkness that remains." Essentially, it's avoiding a life that dictates you instead of you dictating your life. We relate the feeling of a monotonous life to the Greek myth of Sisyphus, where Sisyphus pushes a heavy boulder up a mountain every day, only to have it roll back down and have to retrieve it, starting over again and again. "So raise your stones with a smile on your face…"

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the band right here!