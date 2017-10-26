Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Eric Church Releases 'Round Here Buzz' Video
10-26-2017
Eric Church

(Radio.com) Country star Eric Church has shared a new music video for the song "Round Here Buzz," the track is taken from his 2015 full-length album "Mr. Misunderstood".

The clip is the latest installment in the ongoing saga of the album's cover star, McKinley James "Mickey" Smay. The video finds Smay living the life of a "down and outer" after high school, working on an old truck and drinking at his small-town bar.

Throughout the video, he flashes back to times with his high school sweetheart, reminiscing about the good times they spent together. The clip cuts to show his high school sweetheart now living in Los Angeles, also thinking back to the good old days.

The emotional, bittersweet video comes with a cliffhanger ending, setting the stage for the next video in the saga. Watch it here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

