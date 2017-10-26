Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim
10-26-2017
.
Marilyn Manson

(Radio.com) Marilyn Manson's has fired his longtime bass player Twiggy Ramirez (real name Jeordie White) after he was accused of rape by the frontwoman of another band.

"I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson," Manson wrote in a terse message. "He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well."

Early this week, Jack off Jill vocalist Jessicka Addams, who dated Ramirez in the '90s, accused the bassist of sexual and psychological abuse. In a Facebook post, she detailed numerous abusive incidents that took place, including rape. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

