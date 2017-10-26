|
Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert
.
(hennemusic) Metallica will headline a November 9 benefit concert at San Francisco's AT&T Park for those affected by the recent wildfires in California, they announced on Wednesday. The metal icons - and longtime Bay Area residents - will be joined by the Dave Matthews Band, G-Eazy and more for the event that will raise funds to assist families impacted by the fires and honor the thousands of first responders. "Earlier this month Northern California, the community that we have called home for over 34 years, suffered devastating wildfires that have destroyed homes and displaced over 100,000 of our neighbours in Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and other counties in the North Bay," says Metallica. "We're extremely saddened by the suffering that so many are feeling in the Bay Area, but are also inspired by the enormous outpouring of love and support from all around the country and want to jump in and help in the way we know how to - through music! "All funds from ticket sales will benefit Tipping Point Community, who have set up an Emergency Relief Fund for low-income, vulnerable communities impacted by the crisis, including vineyard workers, immigrants, displaced young people, and students. 100% of the ticket price will be donated to this fund and you can learn more about them at TippingPoint.org." They continued, "We hope you'll join us on November 9th in assisting our friends and neighbors who have lost so much, but if you cannot attend the show and would still like to contribute, you may donate directly to Tipping Point. You may also donate to the Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation through the Foundation's Facebook page. All Within My Hands will be making a donation to Tipping Point Community, and 100% of your contribution will be included." Read more including ticket details and announcement video here.
