Tim McGraw Covers Merle Haggard with Chris Janson and Mark Collie

The three artists teamed up in a backstage dressing room for a stirring cover of Merle Haggard's famed "Mama Tried." Each traded verses, and the results were impressive enough for McGraw to share the song on social media.

They performed the song with three backing guitarists, a keyboard player and percussionist. "Thank God for country music!" McGraw exclaims at the close of the jam. Watch McGraw, Janson and Collie perform "Mama Tried" in its entirety here.