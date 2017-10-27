Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Keith Urban, Maren Morris Lead Free Nashville New Year's Eve Show
10-27-2017
Maren Morris

(Radio.com) Keith Urban and Maren Morris are set to top the bill at this year's Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight event in Nashville for New Year's Eve.

It's the second year in a row that Urban has headlined the annual show. Also on the bill are Rock and Roll Hall of fame rockers Cheap Trick, Carly Pearce, and Jonny P and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

The show, held at Nashville's Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, is free and open to the public. It will also include a fireworks display and instead of a ball drop, a giant glowing musical note will be lowered. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

