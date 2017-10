Lady Gaga And Joe Biden Share Sexual Assault PSA

"Lady Gaga has been the voice for people who have been forgotten and people who have been abused Well it happened to her," Biden said. "She's shown enormous courage. And we want to make it real clear. It's on us, it's on everyone to intervene--to stop abuse when they see it and when they hear about it, to intervene. No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman for any reason other than self-defense. Ever. Period."

"I am a sexual assault survivor, and I know the effects, the aftermath, the trauma - psychological, physical, mental. It can be terrifying waking up every day feeling unsafe in your own body," Gaga added. Read more and see the PSA here.