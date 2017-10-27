Macklemore's Astrology Reading Changes Everything

Jessica warned Macklemore that he will be "extra emo" through December of 2019. That means his creative juices will be flowing and his heightened sense of emotion will inspire new music.

"Another album--let's get it!" he said. As the rapper expects his second child with wife Tricia, he wondered whether cosmic forces would trigger a return to the simple life.

"Bringing a new child into the universe is going to be a huge change," he said. "Balancing that with my career and--how much do I want to be away from my family? It is a choice if I want to keep grinding and going down the path of music and creativity…or do I want to fall back and live on a farm and cop two goats?"

Jessica said his "country mouse" chart says goats are in the cards: "Buy them, herd them, snuggle them now and again. You know. Love is love." Watch the astrology reading here.