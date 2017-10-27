Singled Out: The Freeway Revival's Rise

I wrote 'Rise' in California about a year before I met the Freeway Revival boys and we joined forces in North Carolina. It was a time in my life where I was struggling with the decision to pursue music as a full time career, while at the same time always knowing it was my true calling. It's a funny thing how society and people's expectations can sometimes make a person question even what you know to be true in your own heart. So, 'Rise' is in part a song I wrote to encourage myself onward, and in part an anthem to all those musicians and creatives out there who share that same struggle.

When I joined and helped formed the brotherhood of what we now call the Freeway family, all the guys in the band were in a similar place. We all shared the passion of making soulful music and wanted to pursue it more than anything else. But the struggle is real! So this seemed like the perfect song to bring to the table for this group, and indeed it was. The musicality and the heart that every member poured into this track (and every song on the album for that matter) morphed it into the powerfully stirring ballad that it is now. And even more than that, all the hard work and dedication that each one of us has put into this band and this career path is finally starting to gain momentum and payoff. So it really goes to show... If you have something that is pure and worth sharing, and you truly mean it, don't sink into the fear. Live it out, and Rise to the occasion.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!