3 Doors Down Announce Back Porch Jam Tour
10-30-2017
.
3 Doors Down

3 Doors Down has announced plans to launch the "Back Porch Jam" Tour, an acoustic interpretation of the band's hits, fan favorites and deep album cuts.

All ticket purchasers will receive a limited-edition digital EP featuring acoustic performances of "Kryptonite," "It's Not My Time," and "I Don't Want To Know." The VIP pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, October 24 via www.3DoorsDown.com with a general on-sale to follow on Friday, October 27. The first leg will begin in Airway Heights, WA on January 16 and continue through February 11 in Detroit, MI. More dates will be announced soon.

Lead singer, Brad Arnold says "over the years we've always enjoyed stripping down our songs and playing them acoustic. For us as a live band it breathes new life into these songs, allows us to switch-up our set and dig really deep into our catalog. We're looking forward to playing in some intimate venues, which we don't often do, and being up close and personal with our fans."

For select performances, two exclusive and limited VIP experiences will be offered. The "Sit On The Back Porch with 3DD" package will feature the ability to sit on-stage during 3 Doors Down's entire set while listening to the bands in-ear mix through custom headphones, Meet & Greet, Photo opportunity, exclusive merch and much more. For further details and package descriptions visit www.3DoorsDown.com


Confirmed appearances include:
1/16 Airway Heights, WA Northern Quest Resort & Casino
1/17 Salem, OR Elsinore Theatre
1/19 Santa Ynez, CA Chumash Casino
1/20 Reno, NV Silver Legacy Casino
1/21 Modesto, CA Gallo Center for the Arts
1/23 Santa Rosa, CA (on-sale will follow / date TBD) Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
1/25 Visalia, CA Visalia Fox Theatre
1/26 Morongo, CA Morongo Casino Resort
1/27 Chandler, AZ Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino
1/30 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
1/31 Salina, KS Stiefel Theatre
2/02 Baraboo, WI HCGWD Ho Chunk Casino
2/03 Elizabeth, IN Horseshoe Southern-The Showroom
2/06 Pittsburgh, PA Palace Theatre
2/07 Athens, OH Ohio Univ. -Templeton Mem. Aud.
2/09 Northfield, OH Hard Rock Live
2/10 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre
2/11 Detroit, MI Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

