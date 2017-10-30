|
Alice Cooper To Rock Jimmy Kimmel For Halloween
.
(hennemusic) Alice Cooper has announced that he will perform on ABC TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live as part of the late night show's Halloween broadcast on Tuesday, October 31. The legendary shock-rocker's appearance comes just days after he wrapped up a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand in support of his latest album, "Paranormal." Produced by Bob Ezrin, the project features guest appearances by Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. The set also includes a bonus disc consisting of six live tracks recorded last year in Columbus, OH with Cooper's current touring lineup, and two brand new songs written and recorded together with original Alice Cooper Band members Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce. Check out the song "Paranormal" here.
The legendary shock-rocker's appearance comes just days after he wrapped up a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand in support of his latest album, "Paranormal."
Produced by Bob Ezrin, the project features guest appearances by Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr.
The set also includes a bonus disc consisting of six live tracks recorded last year in Columbus, OH with Cooper's current touring lineup, and two brand new songs written and recorded together with original Alice Cooper Band members Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce. Check out the song "Paranormal" here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Alice Cooper To Rock Jimmy Kimmel For Halloween
• Metallica Streaming Video Of Live Song Debut Performance
• Dead & Co, Rancid Lead Additions To Wildfire Benefit
• Deep Purple Stream Video Of 1970 Classic Live From Hellfest
• Singled Out: Down and Outlaws' Imposter
• Disturbed's 'Sound of Silence' Soundtracks NASA Video
• Def Leppard Singer's Down N Outz 'Overnight Angels' Video
• Elvis Costello, Dr. John and Trombone Shorty Tribute Fats Domino
• Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream New Track 'Fort Knox'
• 3 Doors Down Announce Back Porch Jam Tour
• Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook Talks Hired Guns
• Wrestler John Cena Plays Pixies' 'Where Is My Mind' on Piano
• Guns N' Roses Tribute Late AC/DC Producer George Young
• Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim
• Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Version of 'All Dead, All Dead'
• Thomas Rhett Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness
• Selena Gomez Gives First Interview Since Kidney Transplant
• Migos Stream 'Motor Sport' Featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B
• Chris Brown And Prince Royce Release 'Just As I Am' Video
• French Montana Goes To Uganda In 'Unforgettable' Documentary
• Maren Morris Plays New Song 'Flavor' In Concert
• Jeezy and Diddy Release New Track 'Bottles Up'
• Brett Eldredge Shares Birthday Song and Message to Mom
• Niall Horan and Nick Jonas Share Their Views On Halloween
• Taylor Swift Lookalike Shocks Fans With Resemblance
• Fifth Harmony Collaborates With Pitbull With 'Por Favor'
• Did Eminem Make New Album Reveal With A Fake Drug Ad?
• Taylor Swift Releases Epic Sci-Fi 'Ready For It' Video
• Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour
• Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.