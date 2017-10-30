Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Alice Cooper To Rock Jimmy Kimmel For Halloween
10-30-2017
.
Alice Cooper

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper has announced that he will perform on ABC TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live as part of the late night show's Halloween broadcast on Tuesday, October 31.

The legendary shock-rocker's appearance comes just days after he wrapped up a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand in support of his latest album, "Paranormal."

Produced by Bob Ezrin, the project features guest appearances by Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr.

The set also includes a bonus disc consisting of six live tracks recorded last year in Columbus, OH with Cooper's current touring lineup, and two brand new songs written and recorded together with original Alice Cooper Band members Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce. Check out the song "Paranormal" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Alice Cooper Music, DVDs, Books and more

Alice Cooper T-shirts and Posters

More Alice Cooper News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Alice Cooper To Rock Jimmy Kimmel For Halloween

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour

Alice Cooper Streams Title Song From New Album 'Paranormal'

Alice Cooper Announces Welcome To My Nightmare Special Edition DVD

Alice Cooper Reveals Members Of His Ultimate Dream Band

Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour

Alice Cooper Streaming New Song 'Paranoiac Personality'

Video From Original Alice Cooper Band Reunion Goes Online

Alice Cooper Confirms Release Of New Album 'Paranormal'

Boston, Deep Purple and Alice Cooper Lead $20 Concert Offer


More Stories for Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Linkin Park Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert- Alice Cooper To Rock Jimmy Kimmel For Halloween- Metallica Streaming Video Of Live Song Debut Performance- more

Guns N' Roses Tribute Late AC/DC Producer George Young- Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim- Queen Freddie Mercury Version Of All Dead, All Dead- more

Fats Domino Dead At 89- Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert- Bono Health Scare Inspired U2- Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim- more

Page Too:
Cardi B. Addresses Beyonce Collaboration Rumors- Thomas Rhett Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Selena Gomez Gives First Interview Since Kidney Transplant- more

Taylor Swift Releases Epic Sci-Fi 'Ready For It' Video- Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour- Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant- more

Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party- Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie- Brad Paisley National Anthem at World Series Game 2- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Linkin Park Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Alice Cooper To Rock Jimmy Kimmel For Halloween

Metallica Streaming Video Of Live Song Debut Performance

Dead & Co, Rancid Lead Additions To Wildfire Benefit

Deep Purple Stream Video Of 1970 Classic Live From Hellfest

Singled Out: Down and Outlaws' Imposter

Disturbed's 'Sound of Silence' Soundtracks NASA Video

Def Leppard Singer's Down N Outz 'Overnight Angels' Video

Elvis Costello, Dr. John and Trombone Shorty Tribute Fats Domino

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream New Track 'Fort Knox'

3 Doors Down Announce Back Porch Jam Tour

Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook Talks Hired Guns

Wrestler John Cena Plays Pixies' 'Where Is My Mind' on Piano

Guns N' Roses Tribute Late AC/DC Producer George Young

Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim

Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Version of 'All Dead, All Dead'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Cardi B. Addresses Beyonce Collaboration Rumors

Thomas Rhett Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness

Selena Gomez Gives First Interview Since Kidney Transplant

Migos Stream 'Motor Sport' Featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

Chris Brown And Prince Royce Release 'Just As I Am' Video

French Montana Goes To Uganda In 'Unforgettable' Documentary

Maren Morris Plays New Song 'Flavor' In Concert

Jeezy and Diddy Release New Track 'Bottles Up'

Brett Eldredge Shares Birthday Song and Message to Mom

Niall Horan and Nick Jonas Share Their Views On Halloween

Taylor Swift Lookalike Shocks Fans With Resemblance

Fifth Harmony Collaborates With Pitbull With 'Por Favor'

Did Eminem Make New Album Reveal With A Fake Drug Ad?

Taylor Swift Releases Epic Sci-Fi 'Ready For It' Video

Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour

Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.