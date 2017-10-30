Alice Cooper To Rock Jimmy Kimmel For Halloween

The legendary shock-rocker's appearance comes just days after he wrapped up a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand in support of his latest album, "Paranormal."

Produced by Bob Ezrin, the project features guest appearances by Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr.

The set also includes a bonus disc consisting of six live tracks recorded last year in Columbus, OH with Cooper's current touring lineup, and two brand new songs written and recorded together with original Alice Cooper Band members Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce. Check out the song "Paranormal" here.