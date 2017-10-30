|
Deep Purple Stream Video Of 1970 Classic Live From Hellfest
.
(hennemusic) Deep Purple are steaming a lyric video of a Hellfest 2017 performance of the 1970 classic, "Bloodsucker", as a preview to the forthcoming Gold Edition of their 2017 album, "inFinite." The track from 1970's "In Rock" appears on a bonus disc of a previously unreleased 80-minute live show from France's Hellfest that is included in the November 3 release of a 2CD digipack version of "inFinite" that delivers the original 2017 album, as well. "Bloodsucker" will also be featured on the 3LP set, "The inFinite Live Recordings, Pt. 1", which will be available December 8. November 3 will also see Deep Purple issue the 97-minute documentary, "From Here to inFinite", on Blu-ray; it presents, for the first time, the development of the group's 20th album and a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the band. The set delivers two hours of bonus material, including music videos, three previously unreleased live videos ("Time For Bedlam", "Birds Of Prey" and "Smoke On The Water") - all filmed and recorded at Hellfest 2017 - as well as in-depth behind the scenes footage, movie documentary outtakes, interviews, and an audio commentary by band members themselves. Watch the video here.
The track from 1970's "In Rock" appears on a bonus disc of a previously unreleased 80-minute live show from France's Hellfest that is included in the November 3 release of a 2CD digipack version of "inFinite" that delivers the original 2017 album, as well.
"Bloodsucker" will also be featured on the 3LP set, "The inFinite Live Recordings, Pt. 1", which will be available December 8.
November 3 will also see Deep Purple issue the 97-minute documentary, "From Here to inFinite", on Blu-ray; it presents, for the first time, the development of the group's 20th album and a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the band.
The set delivers two hours of bonus material, including music videos, three previously unreleased live videos ("Time For Bedlam", "Birds Of Prey" and "Smoke On The Water") - all filmed and recorded at Hellfest 2017 - as well as in-depth behind the scenes footage, movie documentary outtakes, interviews, and an audio commentary by band members themselves. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Alice Cooper To Rock Jimmy Kimmel For Halloween
• Metallica Streaming Video Of Live Song Debut Performance
• Dead & Co, Rancid Lead Additions To Wildfire Benefit
• Deep Purple Stream Video Of 1970 Classic Live From Hellfest
• Singled Out: Down and Outlaws' Imposter
• Disturbed's 'Sound of Silence' Soundtracks NASA Video
• Def Leppard Singer's Down N Outz 'Overnight Angels' Video
• Elvis Costello, Dr. John and Trombone Shorty Tribute Fats Domino
• Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream New Track 'Fort Knox'
• 3 Doors Down Announce Back Porch Jam Tour
• Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook Talks Hired Guns
• Wrestler John Cena Plays Pixies' 'Where Is My Mind' on Piano
• Guns N' Roses Tribute Late AC/DC Producer George Young
• Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim
• Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Version of 'All Dead, All Dead'
• Thomas Rhett Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness
• Selena Gomez Gives First Interview Since Kidney Transplant
• Migos Stream 'Motor Sport' Featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B
• Chris Brown And Prince Royce Release 'Just As I Am' Video
• French Montana Goes To Uganda In 'Unforgettable' Documentary
• Maren Morris Plays New Song 'Flavor' In Concert
• Jeezy and Diddy Release New Track 'Bottles Up'
• Brett Eldredge Shares Birthday Song and Message to Mom
• Niall Horan and Nick Jonas Share Their Views On Halloween
• Taylor Swift Lookalike Shocks Fans With Resemblance
• Fifth Harmony Collaborates With Pitbull With 'Por Favor'
• Did Eminem Make New Album Reveal With A Fake Drug Ad?
• Taylor Swift Releases Epic Sci-Fi 'Ready For It' Video
• Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour
• Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.