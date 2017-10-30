Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Def Leppard Singer's Down N Outz 'Overnight Angels' Video
10-30-2017
.
Down N Outz

(hennemusic) Down N Outz, the Mott The Hoople-inspired side project of Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott, has issued a performance video of "Overnight Angels" as a preview to their forthcoming package, "The Further Live Adventures Of ..."

Due December 1, the project captures the group live at the Sheffield Corporation in December of 2014. The live set will be available via 2CD/DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl and digital editions.

December 1 will also see the band reissue its previous records, including their 2010 debut, "My Re-Generation", and 2014's "The Further Adventures Of ..." on CD, LP and digital.

Down N Outz - who primarily play Mott-related tunes (including songs by Mott, Ian Hunter and British Lions) - were formed specifically to open a series of 2009 reunion shows for Mott The Hoople at London's Hammersmith Odeon.

The group features Elliott, The Quireboys' Paul Guerin (guitar), Guy Griffin (guitar) and Keith Weir (keyboards), former Vixen bassist Share Ross, and drummer Phil Martini. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Down N Outz Music, DVDs, Books and more

Down N Outz T-shirts and Posters

More Down N Outz News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Def Leppard Singer's Down N Outz 'Overnight Angels' Video


More Stories for Down N Outz

Down N Outz Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Linkin Park Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert- Alice Cooper To Rock Jimmy Kimmel For Halloween- Metallica Streaming Video Of Live Song Debut Performance- more

Guns N' Roses Tribute Late AC/DC Producer George Young- Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim- Queen Freddie Mercury Version Of All Dead, All Dead- more

Fats Domino Dead At 89- Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert- Bono Health Scare Inspired U2- Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim- more

Page Too:
Cardi B. Addresses Beyonce Collaboration Rumors- Thomas Rhett Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Selena Gomez Gives First Interview Since Kidney Transplant- more

Taylor Swift Releases Epic Sci-Fi 'Ready For It' Video- Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour- Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant- more

Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party- Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie- Brad Paisley National Anthem at World Series Game 2- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Linkin Park Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Alice Cooper To Rock Jimmy Kimmel For Halloween

Metallica Streaming Video Of Live Song Debut Performance

Dead & Co, Rancid Lead Additions To Wildfire Benefit

Deep Purple Stream Video Of 1970 Classic Live From Hellfest

Singled Out: Down and Outlaws' Imposter

Disturbed's 'Sound of Silence' Soundtracks NASA Video

Def Leppard Singer's Down N Outz 'Overnight Angels' Video

Elvis Costello, Dr. John and Trombone Shorty Tribute Fats Domino

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream New Track 'Fort Knox'

3 Doors Down Announce Back Porch Jam Tour

Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook Talks Hired Guns

Wrestler John Cena Plays Pixies' 'Where Is My Mind' on Piano

Guns N' Roses Tribute Late AC/DC Producer George Young

Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim

Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Version of 'All Dead, All Dead'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Cardi B. Addresses Beyonce Collaboration Rumors

Thomas Rhett Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness

Selena Gomez Gives First Interview Since Kidney Transplant

Migos Stream 'Motor Sport' Featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

Chris Brown And Prince Royce Release 'Just As I Am' Video

French Montana Goes To Uganda In 'Unforgettable' Documentary

Maren Morris Plays New Song 'Flavor' In Concert

Jeezy and Diddy Release New Track 'Bottles Up'

Brett Eldredge Shares Birthday Song and Message to Mom

Niall Horan and Nick Jonas Share Their Views On Halloween

Taylor Swift Lookalike Shocks Fans With Resemblance

Fifth Harmony Collaborates With Pitbull With 'Por Favor'

Did Eminem Make New Album Reveal With A Fake Drug Ad?

Taylor Swift Releases Epic Sci-Fi 'Ready For It' Video

Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour

Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.