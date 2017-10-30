|
Did Eminem Make New Album Reveal With A Fake Drug Ad?
(Radio.com) Oh, Eminem. It looks like the crafty Detroit rapper is having some fun with the roll-out leading up to his new album. Eminem's manager, Paul Rosenberg, posted an image on Instagram promoting the release of Yelawolf's new album, Trial by Fire, which was released on Friday (Oct. 27). In the background of the image, however, is a large billboard promoting a prescription drug called Revival. Hardcore Eminem fans were quick to spot the backward "E" in the Revival logo, which the rapper has long used in his logo, and quickly began unearthing a host of Eminem-related clues. An ad for Revival posted in the rapper's hometown Detroit Free Press newspaper was found to have been purchased by his label, Interscope. The Revival website is packed with jokes and Eminem references, including the claim that it's manufactured by "Popsomp Industries," which fans recognize as the name of the fictitious rehab facility Popsomp Hills that was used in the promotion of his 2009 full-length, Relapse. Read more and see the image here.
