Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook Talks Hired Guns

Hook was asked about his role as executive producer of a new documentary called "Hired Gun" and about the film. He responded, "The project started a couple of years ago. I was jonesing to do something that was a passion project outside of the group, so I started the movie with a director friend of mine, Fran Strine. We started talking what would make a compelling documentary, because we both shared that mutual lust for documentaries. So, we chose the concept of "hired gun" or "hired guns," because we know so many musicians who are being paid to play for other people, so I thought instantly I would be able to access the content."

He was then asked "how did you set out to find the musicians featured in the film?". Hook responded, "We made a master list of anyone we thought would have a good story. We didn't get everyone we wanted, but the first person to step forward was Alice Cooper. I had played for Alice Cooper, so he said, "Yes, I'll do an interview for the movie." Once he got involved, it gave it a certain credibility, and from there, we were able to get Rob Zombie, John 5-- everyone is sort of connected." Read the rest of the interview here.