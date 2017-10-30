|
Singled Out: Down and Outlaws' Imposter
San Francisco rockers Down and Outlaws have been turning heads with their new single 'Imposter' and we asked Peter Danzig to tell us about the track. Here is the story: This tune came about in a less typical way than how we usual write songs. Our go-to process usually involves coming up with guitar hooks, a groove, or anything we can latch onto. Then we find out how the next part should feel (and on and on). Sometimes the lyrics and melodies evolve at the same time the music is being developed. Sometime the words don't come until the music has already hit the ground running. Writing 'Imposter' was a bit different. We just started playing this one groove based around a single chord with a few of its notes being taken in and out. It just felt so natural and hypnotic that we didn't see the need to deviate from it. Having the same thing basically being looped over and over again created a landscape we could tell a story over. I had a few words written down and toyed with cadence and melody while Kyle started finding the guitar hook that eventually became the face of the song. We just played it over and over until the moments that felt like they needed to rise or fall came into view. 'Hold my hands so I'm not forgotten' was one of the lines I had in my notebook. It popped out with the chorus melody while we were playing and is what the rest of the words ended up telling the story of. That line is referencing the idea of losing sight of yourself. As if there's someone you're asking to hold onto in order to stay grounded and remember who you truly are. It's always been very easy for me to look at the lives of people I admire or envy and think that the lifestyles I perceive they have are the perfect recipe for success and happiness. But that's just not the case. The fact of the matter is, knowing yourself is absolutely the most important. The song follows a narrative of a person looking himself in the mirror and drawing faces upon it to mimic his image of success. A literal interpretation of what he thinks success looks like. But as time goes on those drawings wash away and he's left with himself. Anyways…thanks for the ears and eyes folks. Hope you liked the song. Cheers. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
Anyways…thanks for the ears and eyes folks. Hope you liked the song. Cheers.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
